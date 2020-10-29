MOULDER
Kay Louise Moulder, age 81, of McKinney, Texas passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1939 to Vanetta Neibler and Fred Hinderer in London, Ohio. On January 29, 1959, Kay married Robert Eldridge Moulder in Columbus, Ohio. Kay retired from Presbyterian Hospital of Plano. She was a proud Charter Member of Frisco Quilt Guild and a multi-blue-ribbon winner at the State Fair for Santa Dolls.
Kay is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Moulder of McKinney, Texas; her four sons, Stuart Moulder and Todd Moulder of Seattle, Washington, Loren Moulder and his wife, Keely of Prosper, Texas, Jeffrey Moulder and his wife, Heather of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Aiden, Clare, Zachary and Noah; her brother, John Hinderer; her sister, Mary Jo.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
To convey condolences or sign on an online registry, please, visit www.tjmfuneral.com