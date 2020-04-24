Home

02/25/75 - 04/19/20
Kelli Doll Holliman, 45, of Forney passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home. Kelli was born on February 25, 1975 in Dallas, the daughter of Alton Eugene II and Vicki (Hilliard) Sistrunk. She was a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer.

Kelli is preceded in her death by her father. She is survived by her son, Jackson Holliman; daughter, Shelby Holliman; mother, Vicki Sistrunk; sister, Kara Corker; brother, Michael Woodruff; nieces and nephews, Vance Woodruff, Emily Woodruff, Jordan Pearce, and Daniel Corker.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020
