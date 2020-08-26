ROHR, SR
Kenneth Rohr, Sr. of McKinney, Texas passed away August 19, 2020 at the age 81. He was born on May 28, 1939 to Walter Rohr and Hermance (Millette) Rohr in Dudley, Massachusetts. Kenneth worked as a laboratory technician. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Kenneth married Jane Lamberth Sewell on November 4, 2000 in Sherman, Texas. He was of the Catholic faith.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Rohr of McKinney, Texas; sons, Kenneth Rohr, Jr. and wife, Lupe of McKinney, Texas and David Sewell Rohr and wife, Chandra of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Mark San Miguel, Marissa San Miguel, both of McKinney, Texas; Collin David Rohr, Casey Drew Rohr, and Cody McClain, all of Rowlett, Texas; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents and six siblings.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.
