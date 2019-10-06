|
|
MILLER
Kirby Clinton Miller passed away at the Mustang Creek Estates Memory Care facility on September 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Kirby was born on December 19, 1936
Kirby graduated from Sherman high school in 1955. He then joined the Sherman Police Dept in 1957, advanced to the rank of captain and worked there until 1975. He joined The Plano Police Department in 1976 and advanced to the rank of sergeant. While there he helped start the Plano Police Citizens Academy. He also attended the FBI Academy and graduated in 1980. Kirby retired from the Department in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Bettie Miller, son Bret Miller and wife Annette of Windom Texas, daughter Kristie Bryant and her husband Trey of Allen Texas, grandchildren Kevin Miller of Richardson, Miranda Towsley and her husband Matt of Kansas City, MO and his sister Treva Thomas of Denison Texas.
A memorial service was held on September 28, 2019 at the Plano Bible Chapel in Plano Texas. Officiated by Pastor Robert Matthews. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the at
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019