STEVENS
LaJuana “Sue” Stevens of McKinney, Texas passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on October 22, 1930 to Clifton C. Godwin and Lillie Mae Douglas in Emory, Texas. Sue grew up in Emory and attended school there. She married Otis Paul Stevens, Jr. on Januray 24, 2000 in Plano, Texas.
Sue loved to travel and also enjoyed collecting ceramic rooster figurines. She was known by her family and friends for her elegance and class.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, O.P. Stevens, Jr. of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Tanya Baker and husband, Reg of Dallas, Texas; sons, Randall C. McGuire of Mabank, Texas and Larry Stevens and wife, Rhonda of Irving, Texas; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Prentice Godwin; sisters, Armel Godwin and Dortha Robertson.
Memorial donations can be made in Sue's name to the American Cancer Society
.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
.