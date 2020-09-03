WOLFE
LaTreva Jean (Ward) Wolfe of Allen, Texas passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on March 28, 1942 to Clyde Ward and Hyawannah (Price) Ward in Cordell, Oklahoma. Treva married James Henry Wolfe on January 20, 1961 in Mesquite, Texas. She retired as the vice president of Community Credit Union. Treva was a member of First United Methodist Church in Allen.
Treva is survived by her husband, Jim Wolfe of Allen; 2 daughters, Tami Parmer and husband, Frelon of Allen, Texas and Karrie Roach of McKinney, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Casey Parmer of McKinney, Wesley Parmer of Allen, Grady Roach of Dallas, Texas, and Grant Roach of Houston, Texas; 4 great-grandchildren, Hailey Parmer, Sydnye Brozewicz, Aubry Paskiewicz and Abel Parmer; brother, Tom Ward and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Hyawannah Ward; sister, Edwina Kelley and her brother, Jim Ward.
In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, and will also be live streamed on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Facebook page and a recorded video will be available following the funeral service on Treva's obituary page.
However, when the maximum number of guests are reached, those who would like to honor Treva and show their support to her family may remain at the funeral home in your vehicle, where you can watch the live streamed service on your personal device (laptop, tablet or smartphone) or listen through a designated FM radio channel.
Following the funeral service, a procession will make its way to the Allen Cemetery, 411 East McDermott Drive, Allen, Texas 75002, for a committal service where all are invited to attend the committal service maintaining social distancing directives or you may remain in your vehicle.
A “come and go” visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing.
