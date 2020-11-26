1/1
LAURA M. ELSASSER
03/27/21 - 11/24/20
Laura Marie (Collinsworth) Elsasser of McKinney, Texas passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on March 27, 1921 to John Collinsworth and Dosha (Marion) Collinsworth in Renner, Texas. Laura grew up in Renner and graduated from Plano High School. She married Paul Elsasser on December 2, 1941 in Denton, Texas. Laura worked for Bealls Department store for 10 years in McKinney, Texas and at J.C. Penney in Richardson, Texas for over 20 years. She was of Baptist Faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Renner.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Sandra Nelson and husband, Larry of Ravenna, Texas; grandson, Joseph Elsasser, Sr. of McKinney, Texas and former wife, Sylinda; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Elsasser, Joseph Elsasser, Jr. and Alex Elsasser; and great-great-grandchild, Xavier Elsasser.

She was preceded in death by her her parents, John and Dosha Collinsworth; husband, Paul Elsasser; son, David Elsasser; daughter, Laurel Elsasser; brothers, Johnny Collinsworth, Dewey Collinsworth, Alfred Collinsworth, Woodrow “Bud” Collinsworth, Hobert Collinsworth, William Lee Collinsworth and Fred “Babe” Collinsworth; and her sister, Gladys Uselton.

The family will received friends for a visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ridgeview Memorial Park Pavilion, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made to Cridersville Church Of The Nazarene, 500 South Dixie Highway, Cridersville, Ohio 45806.



To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com

Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2020.
