Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
LAWRENCE J. MILLER


12/26/50 - 11/25/19
LAWRENCE J. MILLER Obituary
MILLER

Lawrence "Larry"

James Miller

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend was born December 26, 1950 passed away peacefully at his home in Azle, Texas on November 25, 2019. Larry was proceeded in death by his first wife of 19 years, Nancy Miller, his parents Eugene, and Shirley Miller. He was survived by his wife of 14 years, Mary Ann Miller, two sisters Susan Manternach, and Julee Miller-Smith and her husband Bill Smith, his daughter Stephanie(Miller) Ward and her husband Guy Ward, his son Jeff Miller, and his wife Mabry Miller, step-son's Robert Prickett, and William Prickett, his four grandsons Avin Miller, Dylan Prickett, Matthew Ward, and Ethan Prickett, among many extended family members and friends.

Larry was a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He was released with honorable discharge after serving 4 years, during the Vietnam War. He dedicated his entire career to the radio communication industry and covered public services to government agencies all over the country.

Those that knew Larry will remember him for his quick wit, love of hunting, his determination to build just about anything he put his mind to, and an abundance of other hobbies.

Services will be held at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, located at 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243. Visitation will be held at the Wildwood Chapel Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9 AM. Funeral Service will follow at 10 AM followed by a military burial.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019
