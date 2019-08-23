|
|
BRAGG
Leonard Ray Bragg of Lewisville, Texas passed away on August 20, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be held at Dalton & Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. The burial will be immediately after the service at Martin Oaks Cemetery in Lewisville, followed by a visitation at Leonard's home.
Leonard was born July 1, 1935 at the family home in Lewisville. He joined the Navy at age 18 and served in the Korean War. Leonard was on Foreign Sea Duty for almost three years and was in the National Guard until 1963.
In 1956, he met the love of his life, Abbie, in Long Beach, California while serving in the Navy, and they were married shortly after. They raised their three boys, Jack, James and Tommy in Lewisville, and were happily married for 46 years before she passed away in 2003.
He was on the Lewisville Reserve Police department from 1969 until 1980. After his time in the Navy upon returning to Lewisville, Leonard was known as the “Bread Man in Denton County”, as he worked for Manor Bread delivery. After that, he spent several years working for Sterncraft Boats and then worked at Sky Chefs for American Airlines for 28 years before retiring.
Leonard enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, as he thought that Lewisville Lake was his personal playground. He spent his summers in his backyard garden picking vegetables, taking care of his chicken coop, and playing with his grandchildren. He and Abbie were longtime Lewisville Fighting Farmer fans, as they were football season ticket holders from 1971 until 2000.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Bragg, his brother Wilburn (Bubba), his wife Abbie, and his son Jack. He is survived by his brother Wayne, his son James, his son Tommy and his wife Sylvia, his grandchildren DeAva, Jack Ryan, Bianca, John, Rachel and Savanna and his great-grandchildren Byron, Beau, Braxton and Kendall.
Donations in memory of Leonard may be made to the charity of your choosing.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2019