BOYD
Memorial visitation for Linda Boyd, age 71, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Boyd passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home.
Linda Kay was born on February 13, 1948 in Levelland, TX to Stanley and Ava Lorene Wright. She married Frank Boyd in Sulphur Springs on March 17, 2008. Linda was the Business Manager for Celina I.S.D. for most of her working career.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, Ryan Carrico and wife, Brandi, Michael Carrico and wife, Stephanie; step-children, Virginia Boyd-Ott, Charlene Bush, Brenda Boyd-Volz; grandchildren, Christopher, Logan, Rylie and Colton Carrico, Bryce and Devon Ott, James Bush IV, Derek and Anaka Volz; brother, Vic Wright and wife, Susie; nephew, Jeff Wright and wife, Natalie; niece, Kathy Mayberry and wife, Karen.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019