HOPPER
LINDA NORDSTROM
HOPPER
Linda Nordstrom Hopper passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City and graduated from North Texas State University. She then attended SMU law school where she graduated in 1979. She is survived by her husband, Randy Hopper, 2 children, Lori Ann and David Pierce and Austin Ray and Ashley Walker. Also surviving are her 4 grandchildren, Garrett and Caleb Pierce and Hunter and Rylea Walker.
Linda served as Municipal Court Judge and retired from Allen Municipal Court on December 31, 2016 after 24 years of service. Linda had a great compassion for rescue dogs. It was her request that in lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Bonham Animal Shelter, 500 Industrial St., Bonham, TX 75418.
We invite you to commemorate her long standing service to the community at a memorial gathering to be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3105 FM 273, Bonham, TX.
Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com