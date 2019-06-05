Home

LINDA R. CHANDLER


07/18/33 - 06/03/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LINDA R. CHANDLER Obituary
CHANDLER

Linda Ruth Chandler, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Linda was born July 18, 1933

Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Alvin Chandler, Jr. and Shannon, by 3 grandchildren Katie, Garrett and Rachel Chandler, as well as a loving extended family, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will welcome friends and guests at a visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at Ted Dickey Funeral Home, 2128 18th Street, Plano, Texas. A private graveside service will take place on Saturday.
Published in Star Local Media from June 5 to June 11, 2019
