CHANDLER
Linda Ruth Chandler, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Linda was born July 18, 1933
Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Alvin Chandler, Jr. and Shannon, by 3 grandchildren Katie, Garrett and Rachel Chandler, as well as a loving extended family, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends and guests at a visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at Ted Dickey Funeral Home, 2128 18th Street, Plano, Texas. A private graveside service will take place on Saturday.
Published in Star Local Media from June 5 to June 11, 2019