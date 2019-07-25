|
HUTCHESON
Louise (Davis) Hutcheson of McKinney, Texas passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on January 7, 1929 to James Alvin and Mary Louise (Millican) Davis in Shamrock, Texas. Louise married John Franklin Hutcheson on August 23, 1947 in Plano, Texas. She worked at Central National Bank which became Bank Texas from 1956 until 1984. Louise was a member of Highpointe Church of Christ in McKinney, Texas where she was very active.
Louise is survived by her son, Timothy John Hutcheson and wife, Sandy of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Teena Gauthier and husband, Ron of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Louise Royo and husband, Carlos of McKinney, Texas, Tisha McCollum of McKinney, Texas, James Gauthier of Sherman, Texas, John Brian Hutcheson and wife, Ashley of Forney, Texas, Jeromie Hutcheson of Dallas, Texas, Angela McFadden and husband, Jeff of Sunnyvale, Texas and Stacey Gage and husband, Tyler of Gainesville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Tristin, Zyon, Reid, Ava, Hailey, Kaylin, Adyson, Kenzie, Makinley, John, Luke, Lexi, J.T. and Andrew; brothers, James Glenn Davis of Arlington, Texas, Wendell Davis and wife, Faye of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Wanda Haynes of Bonham, Texas and Sheila Morrow and husband, Jim of Weatherford, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mary Davis; her husband, John F. Hutcheson; and her granddaughter, Erin Renae Hutcheson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive visitors during a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Star Local Media from July 25 to July 31, 2019