RICKS
Louise “Honey”
Harbuck Ricks
Services for Louise “Honey” Harbuck Ricks will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Ricks died peacefully in her home in Allen, Texas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born March 22, 1922 in Lufkin, Texas to Earl and Vergie Harbuck, and grew up in the Lufkin area. She was married to Truben Ricks for 43 years until his death in 1981.
Honey was the matriarch of her family, a loving friend, mother and grandmother and the source of great strength. She was a wonderful homemaker and an example of love, faithfulness, and generosity. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading, and gardening, and could rarely be beat in a game of cards or dominoes.
She is survived by her loving family, including daughters, Linda Ricks Pate and Martha Swenson; grandchildren, Teresa Tucker, Mari Naegeli, Gina Logan, and Tyson Pate; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marie Harbuck Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX 75025 or htohhfoundation.org/donate.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.