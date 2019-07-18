HINES



Lucien Noah Hines, age 86, of Van Alstyne, TX passed away on July 16, 2019 in Van Alstyne, TX after a short illness.



He was born in Benington, OK on February 12, 1933 the son of: Iva Davis Hines and Johnny Wesley Hines.



Lucien started 1st grade in Calera, OK, and graduated from the 8th grade in Roberta, OK. In 1950, Lucien graduated from Blue High School.



He married Wanda Thompson on December 20, 1952 in Denison, TX.



Shortly after they married, Lucien and Wanda moved to Irving, TX to get jobs and start a family.



Lucien worked around the Freight Lines in Dallas, including H. and N.T. Motor Freight. Later driving a truck for Kraft Foods. After leaving Irving, Lucien and Wanda made their home in McKinney, TX, where he started Hines Sand & Gravel in 1968 with only a 6 yd. dump truck and a Ford grading tractor. He was a 61 year member of St. John's Lodge 51 and the Scottish Rite of Texas. He worked and served in the community making long lasting impressions and friendships. To know Lucien was to love him. He was a devoted father, papaw, and friend.



In 2011, thinking he would slow down he opened Stinky's Scrap Metal in Sherman, TX where he still worked 7 days a week.



He is survived by:



Daughter: Karen Gracy and husband, Kenneth of Leonard. Grandsons: Christopher Gracy, Sr. and wife Jennifer, Mike Gracy and wife Sonja. Randy Gracy. Great Grandchildren: Brad Gracy, Stephanie Gracy, and Christopher Gracy, Jr. Great-Great Grandson: Easton Sims



Son: Bruce Hines and wife Mollie of Dallas. Granddaughter: Heather Hines Teel and husband, Justin. Great-grandson - Beckett Teel



Daughter: Amy McClellan and husband Joe of Van Alstyne. Grandson: Brad McClellan and wife Jennifer. Great granddaughters: Hannah “Prissy” McClellan and Ashley “Cricket” McClellan.



Lucien is survived by brothers Tony Hines, Irving, Tex Hines, Shreveport, LA, Patty Janning, Sherman, TX and Wesley “Eddie” Hines, Mt. Pleasant, TX.



Lucien was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Thompson Hines, parents, Sister Alma “Ruth” Hines, and Brother Tim Hines.



Services for Lucien, will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside services following at 12:00PM Highland Cemetery, in Durant, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home.