MORENO



Luis Moreno, 58, died October 17, 2020, leaving his 28th NHRA Fall Nationals event in Ennis, TX. Luis was born on December 11, 1961 in Kerrville, TX to Susie Torres and Jesus Moreno. He was a proud father, beloved son, badass brother, and loved drag races and Rush. He is survived by children, Leah, Steven, Jessica, and Lui, grandchildren, Ashlynn, Noah, Wyatt, and Raziel, parents, siblings, Jay, Maria, Bucky, and Toni, partner, Sheri, and many more loved ones.



A riverside memorial will be held November 7th, 2020 in Kerrville, TX.



“Begin the day with a friendly voice, companion unobtrusive.” - Rush



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store