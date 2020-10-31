1/1
LUIS MORENO
12/11/61 - 10/17/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENO

Luis Moreno, 58, died October 17, 2020, leaving his 28th NHRA Fall Nationals event in Ennis, TX. Luis was born on December 11, 1961 in Kerrville, TX to Susie Torres and Jesus Moreno. He was a proud father, beloved son, badass brother, and loved drag races and Rush. He is survived by children, Leah, Steven, Jessica, and Lui, grandchildren, Ashlynn, Noah, Wyatt, and Raziel, parents, siblings, Jay, Maria, Bucky, and Toni, partner, Sheri, and many more loved ones.

A riverside memorial will be held November 7th, 2020 in Kerrville, TX.

“Begin the day with a friendly voice, companion unobtrusive.” - Rush

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved