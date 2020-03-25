|
MCCORD
Lynn Elton McCord, born on October 19, 1950, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was married to Debby McCord and was the father of Mallory McCord Batio. He graduated Commerce High School in 1969 and East Texas State University in 1973. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and updated restrictions on gatherings, the services will be restricted to family and invited guests. Please know that under different circumstances, all our friends and family would be welcome. The full obituary can be accessed on the Turrentine Jackson Morrow website.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020