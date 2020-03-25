Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LYNN MCCORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNN E. MCCORD


10/19/50 - 03/19/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNN E. MCCORD Obituary
MCCORD

Lynn Elton McCord, born on October 19, 1950, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was married to Debby McCord and was the father of Mallory McCord Batio. He graduated Commerce High School in 1969 and East Texas State University in 1973. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and updated restrictions on gatherings, the services will be restricted to family and invited guests. Please know that under different circumstances, all our friends and family would be welcome. The full obituary can be accessed on the Turrentine Jackson Morrow website.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -