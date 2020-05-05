CASS-ALLEN
Maggie Elizabeth Benson Cass-Allen, age 88 of Granbury passed away Saturday May 2, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on November 17, 1931 to William Wiley and Lola Maymie (Newman) Benson. Liz was the third of eight children. The family moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas in the late 1930's, where surviving family members still reside today.
She was an accountant by trade and managed the Patterson-Cass Family Trusts and business interests for many years.
Liz is survived by her son Richard Benjamin Cass of Dallas and son-in-law Collin of Dallas, Texas; sister Mary Ellen Benson of Dallas, Texas; a brother-in-law Jim Shortt of Hot Springs, Arkansas; along with numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her first husband, C.A. Cass Jr. in 1999; her second husband, Clovis Bernie Allen in April 2017; siblings, Frances Benson, William Wiley “Bill” Benson, Jr., Martha Ann Short, Guy Ovid Benson, Edward A. Benson and John T. Benson.
Liz will be inurned next to her first husband, C.A. Cass at Bethlehem Cemetery in Farmersville, Texas. The family has decided that no services will be held at this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. The family suggests that memorials be made to Mental Health America.
