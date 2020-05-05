MAGGIE E. CASS-ALLEN
11/17/31 - 05/02/20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAGGIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASS-ALLEN

Maggie Elizabeth Benson Cass-Allen, age 88 of Granbury passed away Saturday May 2, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on November 17, 1931 to William Wiley and Lola Maymie (Newman) Benson. Liz was the third of eight children. The family moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas in the late 1930's, where surviving family members still reside today.

She was an accountant by trade and managed the Patterson-Cass Family Trusts and business interests for many years.

Liz is survived by her son Richard Benjamin Cass of Dallas and son-in-law Collin of Dallas, Texas; sister Mary Ellen Benson of Dallas, Texas; a brother-in-law Jim Shortt of Hot Springs, Arkansas; along with numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her first husband, C.A. Cass Jr. in 1999; her second husband, Clovis Bernie Allen in April 2017; siblings, Frances Benson, William Wiley “Bill” Benson, Jr., Martha Ann Short, Guy Ovid Benson, Edward A. Benson and John T. Benson.

Liz will be inurned next to her first husband, C.A. Cass at Bethlehem Cemetery in Farmersville, Texas. The family has decided that no services will be held at this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. The family suggests that memorials be made to Mental Health America.

To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from May 5 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved