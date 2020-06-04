WOERZ



Marc Whitney Woerz was born November 10, 1963 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Judy and Ronald R. Woerz. On June 1, our beloved Marc walked through the gates of heaven to meet his Heavenly Father and be reunited with his earthly father, the late Ronald R. Woerz.







Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 2:00 pm in the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma with Reverend David Daniel of First United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore.



Marc was a sweet, thoughtful and generous person that people were naturally drawn to. His laughter was infectious.



Marc graduated from Ardmore High School in 1982. After high school Marc went on to get a chemistry degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and earned his Doctorate of Optometry from Northeastern State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Marc's thriving optometry practice was located in McKinney, Texas. His office staff and patients equally adored him. He was an excellent doctor, and his patients were also drawn to his dynamic personality.



The love he shared with his family was limitless. He had a special bond and relationship with his mother, Judy. He loved to take her out to eat and go shopping much like friends would do. They spent a lot of time together and he was very protective of her. Marc's relationship with his sister, Kristin, and brothers, Ronald and David, knew no bounds. Growing up together in Ardmore with loving parents resulted in close-knit sibling bonds that lasted a lifetime.



Marc loved growing up in Ardmore and cherished his childhood friends, including his life-long best friend Greg Ayres.



Marc was a complete athlete. As a Senior at Ardmore High School he was named the 1982 Male Athlete of the Year. Marc played a significant role as a sophomore quarterback in leading the Tigers to the playoffs and #1 ranking to finish the regular season. As the starting quarterback for Ardmore High in 1981 and 1982, he was honored as the All District Quarterback. He and his teammates proudly noted that they never lost to one of their most fierce opponents, the Duncan Demons. In Track and Field, Marc and his teammates on the 1982 4x400 relay team were state qualifiers and set a school record that stood for many years. He loved sports and was a life-long golfer and an avid OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys fan.



Marc did not have children, but he loved and treated his nieces and nephews as his own children. He loved spending time with them and delighted in their accomplishments. He particularly enjoyed having them visit him in Dallas, giving them the latest designer eyewear and taking them to his favorite restaurants. They could not have asked for a better uncle.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Ryan Paul Woerz, Mike Eddy, Blake Woerz, Greg Ayers, Mike McMillan, Mark McGuire, Tod Weder, Tyler Weder and Clayton Walls. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronald Woerz, David Woerz and Jeff Eddy.



Marc was preceded in death by his father, the late Ronald R. Woerz. Surviving family are his mother, Judy Woerz of Ardmore; his brothers, Ronald Woerz and David Woerz of Ardmore; his sister Kristin Woerz Eddy and her husband Jeff of Charleston, SC; nieces and nephews: Ryan Paul Woerz and his wife Katie of Ardmore, Lindsay Eddy of Raleigh, NC, Mike Eddy of Charleston, S.C., Blake Woerz of Ardmore, Lauren Woerz of Ardmore; and grandnieces Abby and Ally Woerz of Ardmore.



