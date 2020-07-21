KAWECKI



Marcia Anne (Jagodzinski) Kawecki of Allen, Texas formerly of Lubbock, Texas passed away July 14, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born on April 4, 1949, the oldest of three daughters to Leonard Jagodzinski and Eleanor (Puchalski) Jagodzinski in Michigan. Marcia married Thomas James Kawecki on September 26, 1969, in Grand Rapids, Michigan who passed away in October of 2008. She worked for Texas Tech University in the counseling and testing office for 25 years, retiring in 2010. In 2015, Marcia left the life she had built in Lubbock for a new beginning in Allen, Texas where she lived close to three of her four children.



She resided at Discovery Village in Allen where she participated in activities like bingo with other residents and writing group where she wrote a memoir of her life. Marcia always likes to write and kept many a journal of her life experiences and observations. She also played word games online with her sister, Jan, and loved trivia. Marcia could be found in front of her tv watching Jeopardy daily and she was a big movie buff. Marcia indulged the classics to the newer movies with her favorite actors and actresses. She was known for being a regular in front of the big screen at the weekly movie showings at Discovery Village. Marcia enjoyed having fun with her many pastimes, but she most loved her family.



She is survived by her children, Lisa Seay and husband, Brian, Scott Kawecki and wife, Misty, Michael Kawecki, and Amy Schick and husband, Markus; grandchildren, Catherine Seay, Elizabeth Seay, Allison Kawecki, Austin Kawecki, Mikala Schick, and Cooper Schick; and a host of other loving family and friends.



Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kawecki; parents, Leonard and Eleanor Jagodzinski.



