HUGHES



Margaret MacKay Hughes was born Margaret Adele MacKay to Norman and Jean MacKay on July 18, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Dolton, Illinois and graduated from Thornridge High School in 1963. Margaret earned a college scholarship and attended and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Illinois State University. She began her teaching career in Champaign, Illinois while pursuing her Master's Degree from the University of Illinois. During this time, she met and married George Hughes.



The young newlyweds enjoyed a prolonged honeymoon in Brentwood, California before relocating to Augusta, Georgia. Margaret continued teaching elementary school until the addition of her two beautiful daughters, Katie and Joy. In 1978, Margaret and George moved to Plano, Texas, where they lived for the next forty years. Margaret helped found the First Church of Christ Scientist, Plano. Margaret taught Sunday school, was a Church Board Member, and at multiple times was a Reader in the Plano Church.



For many years Margaret's number one role was as mom, acting as Girl Scout troop leader, dance mom, carpool coordinator and the best loving support system any daughter could ask for. After several years substitute teaching, she completed her Master's Degree in Education, with Highest Honors, from The University of North Texas. She then began teaching fifth grade full time at Hughston Elementary School in Plano where she became a Fifth-Grade team Leader and was awarded “Teacher of the Year” in 2004-05. Kids and teachers all loved Margaret. She inspired, led, mentored, and developed all who came within her purview.



But this is only a small portrait of this kind, lovely, gracious, gentle soul, Margaret. After retiring from Plano ISD, Margaret not only continued her church activities, she volunteered on a weekly basis at the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center working with children at risk and their families. She simply loved children and was always ready to lend a hand, give a gentle boost to see them succeed, or perhaps just to see them merely smile.



Margaret loved reading books, playing cards, laughing with her sisters, taking girls' trips with her church friends and relishing in her favorite role as “Gram” to her grandchildren Kate and Bennett. In 2018, Margaret and George relocated to Lakeway, Texas to be closer to their grandchildren. Margaret will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



Margaret is survived by her husband of 47 years, George, her daughters Katie Hughes Schock (husband Mike Schock) and Joy Hughes Rauls (husband Doug Rauls), and grandchildren Kate Rauls (age 6) and Bennett Rauls (age 2). She is also survived by her sisters Linda Healy and Deborah Madore, brother Scott MacKay and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 in Austin, Texas.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made in Margaret's name to the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center.



