Margaret Madeline Loewen Hanson died 6 September 2019 in Plano, Texas at the age of 79 years. Born 14 January 1940 in Edmonton, Alberta to Franz and Mary (Odowichuk) Loewen. She married Donald H Hanson 16 September 1961 in Norman, Oklahoma. Children Donald Harry, Morgan, Donald Shane (Cassandra), and Laura (Shannon Schmoyer). Siblings George Loewen, Jack Loewen, and Carol Readman. Grandchildren Henry, Halle, and George Hanson. Niece Wynne Readman. Preceded in death by parents, brothers, and son Donnie.
Margaret attended Edmonton schools and was an honor student. After graduation she worked in banking and collateral securities. She married and they eventually settled in Plano, Texas where she lived 42 years. In 1984 she became a Naturalized American. She received a master's degree at UT Dallas. She helped research for authors who were writing books. Then she worked for University of Texas as an advisor in the business department and as an industry liaison, setting degree plans for corporations. Eventually she became an advisor at Brookhaven College, from where she retired in 1998. She was a devoted Grandmother and enjoyed traveling, gardening, drinking tea, reading, and feeding the animals in her garden.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2019