SMITH
Marguerite Jo Ice Smith
Lewisville - Marguerite, 80, died peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound. She was born on May 10,1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the daughter of Orville Thomas and Jeanne Delaune Ice. Marguerite graduated from Byrd High School, Class of 1957. Shortly thereafter, she married John Pullen Smith, and they settled in Arlington, TX. She devoted most of time to the challenge of raising three rambunctious boys. For several years, Marguerite pursued a successful career as a commercial artist. Her unique macrame' creations were widely appreciated. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and gardening. She always loved the natural beauty of flowers and took great pride showing off her blooms. Marguerite's best moments were sharing stories about her family. She had an uncanny ability to recall vivid details of the times she spent with them over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cynthia and Linda. She is survived by her three sons, Scott P. Smith and his wife, Angela, Troy S. Smith and his wife, Simone, and Blake T. Smith and his wife, Shelly; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Travis, Lauren, Dakota, Carson, and Heidi along with several nieces and nephews that she loved as well.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm Saturday, February 29th at Saint Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lewisville. The Mass will be immediately followed by an Interment of Ashes at the Columbarium. Those who wish to remember Marguerite in a special way may make gifts to The Shepherd's House Food Pantry in Lewisville where she generously donated her time serving others.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020