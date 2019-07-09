Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
MARIA E. GONZALEZ


07/20/40 - 07/03/19
MARIA E. GONZALEZ Obituary
GONZALEZ

Maria Elvira Gonzalez of Mannsville, Oklahoma passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born on July 20, 1940 to Jose Maria and Virginia (Reyes) Silva in Brownsville, Texas. She married Jesus Pena Gonzalez, Jr. on February 28, 1955 in Hidalgo, Texas. Maria was an active member of Holy Family Episcopal Church.

Maria is survived by her daughters, Rosa Slough of Dickson, Oklahoma, Sylvia Gonzalez of Mannsville, Oklahoma, Esmeralda Delgado of McKinney, Texas, and Carmelita Boldon of Pilot Point, Texas; sons, Ernest Gonzalez of Mannsville, Oklahoma, Eliasar Gonzalez of Searcy, Arkansas, Jesus Gonzalez of Celina, Texas, and Lupe Gonzalez of Bonham, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Pena Gonzalez, Jr.; daughter, Rosalinda Young; granddaughter, Cherry Delgado; and parents, Jose and Virginia Silva.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, Texas. The family will receive friends during a rosary service on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
