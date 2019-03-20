Jacoby



Marie “Merdy” Margaret DeLeon Jacoby, 74, of Sachse, TX, passed away on March 17, 2019.



She was born in Lamesa, TX on June 5, 1944, to Daniel and Demetria DeLeon. She attended St. Francis Convent near Amarillo, TX and graduated from Lamesa High School in 1964. After high school, she moved to Dallas and worked for Texas Instruments where she met and married Mac Jacoby in July of 1967. They lived in Allen, TX for 35 years and then moved to Sachse, TX in 2004. They had one daughter, Michele Jacoby Foust. Marie enjoyed painting, crafting, shopping, and spoiling her granddaughter, Marissa. Marie was known for her beautiful tole paintings which she sold at the Red Wagon Christmas Bazaar in McKinney, TX. She was a loving, caring, and thoughtful person who was sensitive to the needs of others, and she loved to spend time with her family. In 2017, Mac and Marie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and many friends.



Marie joins a choir of angels waiting for her. She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel DeLeon; sister Lydia DeLeon Wooten; and brothers, Andrew DeLeon and Daniel DeLeon, Jr.



Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Mac Jacoby; daughter, Michele Jacoby Foust and husband James of Sachse; granddaughter, Marissa Foust; mother, Demetria DeLeon of Allen; brothers, John DeLeon and wife Julie of Allen; Jesse DeLeon of Dallas; and Adam Deleon; sisters, Emily Hernandez and husband Albert of Garland; Rosa Ybarra and husband Bobby of San Antonio; Eva Greco and husband Jim of McKinney; Loy Deleon of McKinney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.