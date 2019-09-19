|
|
RAY
Marie Ray, age 83 of Mesquite, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. Marie worked at Levines Dept. store for 34 years and was known as “Ms. Ray” to all who knew her.
Marie is survived by her children, Ann Houser of Wylie, David and Suzie Ray of Forney, Chuck Ray of Mesquite, and Bobby and Debe Ray of Kaufman. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Marie was proceeded in death by her husband Richard Ray, Sr. and her son, Richard Ray, Jr.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on October 5, 2019 at Inspiration Church, 1233 N Beltline Rd, in Mesquite, TX at 10:00am.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, 2019