Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Inspiration Church
1233 N Beltline Rd
Mesquite, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE RAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE RAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE RAY Obituary
RAY

Marie Ray, age 83 of Mesquite, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. Marie worked at Levines Dept. store for 34 years and was known as “Ms. Ray” to all who knew her.

Marie is survived by her children, Ann Houser of Wylie, David and Suzie Ray of Forney, Chuck Ray of Mesquite, and Bobby and Debe Ray of Kaufman. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Marie was proceeded in death by her husband Richard Ray, Sr. and her son, Richard Ray, Jr.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on October 5, 2019 at Inspiration Church, 1233 N Beltline Rd, in Mesquite, TX at 10:00am.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.