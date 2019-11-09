Home

Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant
2256 N Edwards
Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455
(903) 577-7500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
416 Hill Ave
Pittsburg, TX
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
416 Hill Ave
Pittsburg, TX
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
416 Hill Ave
Pittsburg, TX
MARILYN V. DAIGRE


1942 - 2019
MARILYN V. DAIGRE Obituary
DAIGRE

Marilyn Virginia Segari Daigre, age 77, of Pittsburg, TX passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 27, 1942 in Alexandria, LA to Louis A. Segari II and Lydia Bullard Segari. Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 416 Hill Ave, Pittsburg, TX 75686. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with recitation of the Rosary at 10:15 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am.



Marilyn attended Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA. She married the love of her life, Victor J. Daigre on June 24, 1961 in Aurora, CO.

Marilyn worked for JC Penney's for many years until her retirement in 2003 when she moved to Pittsburg. Throughout her life she was passionate about cooking and will be remembered for her entertaining. Marilyn had a deep faith and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She will also be remembered for organizing fundraisers and volunteering wherever the need may be.

Marilyn was active in many organizations such as the American Legion Auxiliary, God's Closet in Pittsburg, TX. She served on many committees and held various officer positions in the American Legion Auxiliary from 1989 until her death. She was also a Sir Knight's Lady of the Knights of Columbus from 2011 and fought fearlessly for veteran rights.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Daigre of Pittsburg, TX; children, Tina and David Breen of Panama City Beach, FL, Pamela Rowden of Pittsburg, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Daigre of Pittsburg, TX, Ashley and Daniel Morgan of Nacogdoches, TX, Austin Hutson of Pittsburg, TX; siblings, Louis Segari Jr., Donna Kavanaugh, Joe Segari and John Segari, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.



In lieu of flowers, donations to God's Closet in Pittsburg, TX, Thunderbird Point Boat Ramp Fund in Pittsburg, TX, American Legion Auxiliary, or Court Appointed Special Advocates in Mt. Pleasant, TX are preferred.



Marilyn's life can be summed up in three words, Strong, Loving and Caring. She lived by one motto, God, Family and Country.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019
