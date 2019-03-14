Hillman



Mark Alan Hillman, 62 of Plano, TX, passed away February 28, 2019. He was born December 18, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA to James Thomas Stearne and Margaret M. Chambers. Mark's mother divorced and remarried Joseph P. Hillman in 1963 whom he officially adopted. Mark was a graduate of Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Pa. Mark never married and had no children, but is survived by his mother Margaret M. Hillman of Lynchburg, VA., brother Matthew Hillman and his wife Julie of Rocky Point, NC, two sisters Debby Ann Sillman of Mountain View, CA. and Tiffanie Rose Lightner of Oakland, CA. and six nephews and nieces, Zachary Joseph Hillman of Burgaw, NC and his wife Megan, Alexander Ladd Hillman, Abigail Marie Hillman, Jessie Sillman, David Sillman and Jacob Sillman and a great nephew and niece, Riley Hillman and Baylee Hillman.



Soon after graduation, the family moved to Lynchburg, Va. And Mark enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1976 at first as Aircraft Armament Systems Journeyman then as Telephone Switching Craftsman. He served many different places, Arizona, New Mexico, Japan, Iceland, Alaska, and Florida. Mark received AF Training Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one device. Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Professional Military Graduate Ribbon with one Oak leaf Cluster (OLC). AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 3 OLC's. AF overseas long tour Ribbon, with one OLC, AF Overseas short tour Ribbon with one OLC. National Defense Service Medal. AF Good Conduct Medal with one OLC. AF Outstanding Unit Award with one OLC. AF Commendation Medal. Served in Support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm from 1990 - 1994. Mark retired as a Technical Sergeant (TSGT).



After putting in 18 years he retired in 1994 and took on a position with MCI, WorldCom and Verizon as the 3 companies evolved as one, as a Communication Engineer until he retired again in 2015.



I also want to Thank Mark's Great Friend Allan Hanoski for all the support through the years while working with Mark and being a Great Friend after his retirement!



Mark will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He will have his cremated remains brought to Lynchburg, Virginia and have a small ceremony there in the near future.