TOLLESON
Mark Tolleson DVM
1952-2019
Mark Steven Tolleson, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11th. Mark was born to William Tolleson and Myra Jean Hutson in Celina, TX. Mark was valedictorian of Celina High School 1970. Mark graduated from Texas A&M University 1974, earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 1975. Mark practiced veterinary medicine in Dallas for 40+ years, as the owner of Dallas Veterinary Clinic.
Mark and his wife, Jana of 41 years, have three children: Shane, Shara, and Shawn and several grandchildren. Mark is experiencing new life in Heaven today because of the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Funeral will be at 10am Saturday, 9/21 at Waterview Church of Christ in Richardson, TX. Visitation will be Friday, 9/20 from 7-9pm at Turrentine-Jackson in Allen, TX.
