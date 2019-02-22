|
Foote
Mary Ann Foote age 74 and a resident of Argyle, TX. Born on June 5, 1944 in Breaux Bridge, LA to Maurice and Marie Belaire, Sr. Passed away on February 21, 2019 in Highland Village, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Faver and her husband Dennis and Rebecca Hollier and her husband James. She is also survived by her four granddaughters; Brooke, Bailey, Kimberly and Michele and her siblings, Lanis Belaire, Hazel Daigle, Betty Varisco, Euline Zan Wee, Eunice Guidry, Verna Fruge, Mary Nell Courville, Louella, Ravis Belaire, Diane Brague and Carma Glass.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00pm till 2:30pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Flower Mound Cemetery.
