LANE



Mary Ann Goodner Lane passed away peacefully in her home on June 26th, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born in McKinney, Texas on December 21, 1918, to Jim Box Goodner, Sr. and Vera Belden Goodner. On June 3, 1951 she married Curtis E. Lane in Lufkin, Texas.



Ms. Lane was a very intelligent, inquisitive, strong-willed lady who loved her hometown of McKinney where she lived most of her long life. In recent years she looked forward to her daily trips to downtown McKinney and to Towne Lake Park. She graduated from TCU and worked for many years at the Dallas Times Herald.



Prior to her marriage, she was City Editor of the McKinney Daily Courier Gazette and the Weekly Democrat for seven years. In 1959, she was honored by the Press Club of Dallas a being “the best manager the club ever had.” In 1968 she was awarded the Katie Award by the Press Club of Dallas and the Times Herald for the “Best Newspaper Headline.” After her retirement, she remained an active reader of all works.



Preceding Ms. Lane in death were her parents, her husband, a brother, Jim Box Goodner, Jr., who was killed in Germany in 1944 and a recipient of The Purple Heart Medal, and numerous other relatives and friends.



She will be missed by her devoted caregivers, Corie Taylor and Barbara Mayville, her life-long friends and travel buddy, Violet Joyce Beatty, and many other faithful friends and relatives.



A special thank you is extended to Abell Companions and VNA of McKinney.



Good bye, Ms. Lane, and we will forever remember your loving, parting advice, “Be careful and watch out for the eighteen wheelers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial designations may be made to Pecan Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 692, McKinney, TX 75070.



A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Monday, July 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Charles W. Smith & Sons Funeral Home in McKinney, TX A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Pecan Grove Cemetery, also in McKinney, TX. Published in Star Local Media from July 2 to July 8, 2019