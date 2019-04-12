MURPHY



Mary Ann Davis Murphy, 90, of McKinney, TX, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1928 in Dallas, TX to Anna Mary Burkhart Davis and Earl Davis. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy, was an active parishioner at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney. She was employed for many years with MetLife Insurance. After her retirement, she went to work for Pulte Homes in McKinney, where she bought one of the first homes on her cul-de-sac that she lived on over 25 years. She truly loved her neighbors and all their pets and the only thing she loved more was being a mother and a doting grandmother.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her mother, father, siblings, Vincent, Billy, and Margie, and her many beloved dogs. She is survived by her wonderful son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cindy Murphy and her “sweet darlin' angel” granddaughter Zoe Murphy, and grand dog, Dallas, all of Holladay, UT, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, Jeaneann Ferguson, Mike Davis, Tommy Davis, Becky Mizdail and Eileen Gray, several great nieces, great great nephews, and a very special person in her life, Rene Raines. She leaves behind too many other friends to mention, but if you were a neighbor or on her infamous Christmas card list, you know who you are.



The family extends our sincere appreciation to the volunteers of Meals on Wheels of Collin County for the years of nutrition and more importantly, daily companionship as well as to her home health care givers.



A funeral mass will be held, 11am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 110 St Gabriel Way, McKinney, TX 75071. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Mary Ann's name to The SPCA of Texas, 8411 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX 75070 (www.spca.org) or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 501 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741 (www.bestfriends.org).



Peace be with you! Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary