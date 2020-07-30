BEATY



Mary Ellen



Beaty(Nuthman)



August 17, 1932-



July 27 2020



Mary Ellen Beaty passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Belton, Texas after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bill Beaty, children Scott, Darla and Mark, and sister Joy Calvert as well as a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, granddaughter Amanda and son-in-law Don Cawley.



She spent most of her early life in Tulsa, Oklahoma before moving to Allen, Texas in 1971 where she remained until her most recent illness. She was an excellent cook, and outstanding athlete. She mastered tennis, golf and bowling, ultimately becoming a teaching tennis professional. Most of all she enjoyed hosting large family gatherings with generous amounts of food and backyard competitions.



There will be a private memorial service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to either the: Amanda Jean Beaty Memorial Scholarship, Texas Christian University, TCU Box 297044, Ft Worth, Texas 76129, or Donald Cawley Social Work Endowed Scholarship, Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas 76402



