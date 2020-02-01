|
KENNEY
DODSON
Mary Kevin Kenney Dodson, age 79, died peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones in Boulder, Colorado on 01/24/2020. She is survived by her sister, Janice K. Motley, of Tucson, Arizona; her son, “Trey” William H. Dodson, III, MD, and daughter-in-law Michele Lee-Dodson, MD, of Boulder, Colorado; her daughter, Karen M. Holmes, and son-in-law, John C. Holmes of Trumbull, CT; her daughter, Katherine A. Dodson, of Denver, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Dodson Klusmeyer, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, “Bill” William Harold Dodson, Jr., and her sister, Karen Kenney Loyd.
She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on 11/30/1940 to William Edward Kenney of St. Joseph, MO and Margaret Louise Beauchamp of Kansas City, MO. She graduated from William Woods College in 1960 and from the University of New Mexico in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. She married “Bill” William Harold Dodson, Jr. on 07/06/1963 and had three children, who survive her.
Her entire life was lived in loving adoration of her savior, Jesus Christ. She has attended the Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity in Plano, Texas since 1970, and dedicated her life to many activities and vocations at the church including 8 years as a Montessori Teacher for 2-6 year-old children, volunteering for decades at the Food Pantry and Meals On Wheels, and singing in her church choir. She was also part of the Brookhaven Choral Society for 17 years.
She adored her 4 grandchildren, William H. Holmes, Molly J. Lee-Dodson, Sara E. Holmes, and Marianne J. Lee-Dodson. She also cherished her “grand-dogs”, Precious, Cookie, Harvey, and Luna.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of the Holy Nativity, 2200 18th Street, Plano, TX, 75074, on Friday morning, February 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am. She will be buried across the street at Plano Mutual Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will host a reception in the Parish Hall at the church directly after her burial. In lieu of flowers per her request, please write a check to Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, the place that she loved and cherished.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020