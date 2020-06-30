MARY K. THOMAS
07/16/43 - 06/26/20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS

Mary Kay Thomas

(1943-2020)

Mary Kay Thomas, Age 76, of Wylie, TX passed away on June 26, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Born Mary Catherine Graf in Wilmar, MN to the late Catherine Mossberg and Vernon Graf, she grew up in Warroad, MN, also known as “Hockeytown USA,” until moving to Bryan, TX in 1959. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961 and attended college at Texas Womens University before transferring to Sam Houston State Teachers College and graduating with a bachelor's degree. Although she was unable to attend Texas A&M University because they did not admit women at the time, Mary Kay was a diehard Aggie.

In 1975, she became the first female patrol officer in the history of the Plano Police Department. She later worked for the Plano Fire Department and the Collin County Constables Office.

Mary Kay is survived by her sons, Royce Barron of St. George, UT, and Douglas Barron of Wylie, TX, and her grandson Preston Barron of Irving, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas K Nelson of College Station, TX, and her half-sisters Joan Melquist of Dewey, AZ, Janet Dorman of Sutton's Bay, MI, Beverly Winkka of Bemidji, MN, Barbara Christians of Herman, MN, Yvonne Norgren of Moorhead, MN, LaVerne Kaye of Ortonville, MN and Juli Graf of Toledo, OH.

Plans for a memorial service are pending due to the current COVID-19 conditions in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas, in Mary Kay's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved