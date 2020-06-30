THOMAS



Mary Kay Thomas



(1943-2020)



Mary Kay Thomas, Age 76, of Wylie, TX passed away on June 26, 2020 following a lengthy illness.



Born Mary Catherine Graf in Wilmar, MN to the late Catherine Mossberg and Vernon Graf, she grew up in Warroad, MN, also known as “Hockeytown USA,” until moving to Bryan, TX in 1959. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961 and attended college at Texas Womens University before transferring to Sam Houston State Teachers College and graduating with a bachelor's degree. Although she was unable to attend Texas A&M University because they did not admit women at the time, Mary Kay was a diehard Aggie.



In 1975, she became the first female patrol officer in the history of the Plano Police Department. She later worked for the Plano Fire Department and the Collin County Constables Office.



Mary Kay is survived by her sons, Royce Barron of St. George, UT, and Douglas Barron of Wylie, TX, and her grandson Preston Barron of Irving, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas K Nelson of College Station, TX, and her half-sisters Joan Melquist of Dewey, AZ, Janet Dorman of Sutton's Bay, MI, Beverly Winkka of Bemidji, MN, Barbara Christians of Herman, MN, Yvonne Norgren of Moorhead, MN, LaVerne Kaye of Ortonville, MN and Juli Graf of Toledo, OH.



Plans for a memorial service are pending due to the current COVID-19 conditions in Texas.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas, in Mary Kay's name.



