DAVIS
Mrs. Mary Kerrie Ann Davis, age 52, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Union General Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Davis was born on August 14, 1967 in Cherry Pointe, NC, to James Redden and Mary Ann Niemiec Redden. Their large brood of 16 kids moved often during Jim's Marine Corps career. She married Kevin Davis during his Army service and they moved throughout Hawaii, where they wed, and Richmond Hill, GA before they came to the North Georgia mountains 17 years ago.
Mary Kerrie was always full of love for everyone she knew, even briefly, and life with her was never dull. She enjoyed travel, working with the public, gardening, photography, trying to cook like Gordon Ramsay and especially her golden doodle, Gal. Family was Auntie KK's greatest joy. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and aunt. Her daughters, Maggie and Macy, were the light of her life. She could make any baby laugh and so looked forward to grandchildren. Mary Kerrie attended St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Surviving Mrs. Davis are her devoted husband and best friend of 24 years, Dr. Kevin Scott Davis of Blairsville, two daughters, Mary Margaret Alice Davis of Malibu, CA and Mary Christian Ann Davis of Blairsville, her parents and fourteen siblings: Mary Frances Elmore, Jimmy Redden, John Redden, Joseph Redden, Mary Lou Green, Mary Therese Kunjia, Joshua Redden, Job Redden, Jeremiah Redden, Josiah Redden, Jude Redden, Joel Redden, Jediah Redden and Mary Anna Redden. Many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends will also miss her. She was preceded in death by her brother Jacob Redden
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blairsville with Father Jaime Rivera officiating. Special music will be presented by Haley and Robert Basilio. The family will meet with friends following the service at the church to celebrate a life that burned bright and ended too soon, like a firework. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to St. Vincent de Paul of Georgia, 3717 GA-515, Blairsville, GA 30512 or Sevier County Food Ministries, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, 2019