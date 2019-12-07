|
CAQUELIN
Mary Lou (Harrah) Caquelin of Allen, Texas passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on May 1, 1930 to Claude Curtis Harrah and Birdie Marie (Bailey) Harrah in Webster, Iowa. She married Robert Lee Caquelin.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Cindy Barrett and her husband, Lee of Kemp, Texas, Lyne Register of Sachse, Texas, Penny Zibrowski and her husband, Joe of Leesburg, Virginia; son, Mychael Caquelin and his wife, Anna of Largo, Florida; sister-in-law, Mari Johnson of Altoona, Iowa; grandchildren, Jennifer, Melanie, Joshua, Alix, Brandie, Jessica, Jeffrey, Andrew, Christopher, Zach, Abby, Cody, Trevor, and Amy; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Caquelin; parents, Claude and Birdie Harrah; and her brother.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019