Mary Sue Recer of Melissa, Texas passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born January 4, 1949 to Morris Gilmer Tarrant and Mary Cecil (Hood) Tarrant in Greenville, Texas. Sue married Roy Wade Recer on November 14, 1969 in Durant, Oklahoma. She retired from Fisher Controller in McKinney, Texas after 38 years. Sue also worked as a greeter for Walmart retiring after 13 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her son, Morris Recer of Melissa, Texas; sister, Sarah Middleton of Cumby, Texas; niece, Denise Mason and husband, Dean of Cumby, Texas; great-nephew, Justin Mason of Greenville, Texas; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Roy Recer; parents, Morris and Mary Tarrant; brother, Charlie Tarrant.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will be held at Cumby Cemetery in Cumby, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020