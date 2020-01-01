|
HAWTHORNE
Mary Wagnon Hawthorne, 95, of Farmersville, Texas passed away December 26, 2019. She was born January 16, 1924 in Oklahoma.
Mary loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them as well as passing time crocheting, watching Nascar, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys through their ups and downs. She had called Farmersville Health and Rehabilitation her home for the past eleven years and made many friends among the residents and caretakers. And of course she always had several friends back in McKinney as well.
Mary is preceded by son Charles Allen White.
She is survived by children Bobby Joe White and wife Sue and Sandra Gail Petty and husband Jim. Also surviving are her grandchildren Troy Brooks, Tracy White, Charlie White Jr., Leighann Blackmon, Lori Gangross, Melissa Peralez, and Christopher White.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bobby Joe White, Troy Brooks, Charlie White Jr., Christopher White, and Jim Petty.
