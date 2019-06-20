CARTER



On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Marylin Kay Maroney Carter, loving wife to Mack Henry, and precious mother to Kelly, Kara, Amy, and Kyle, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83. She was born in Austin, Texas on May 5, 1936, to A.V. and Rena Maroney.



Any discussion of Marylin's life must begin with her 52-year marriage to the love of her life, Mack Henry Carter, who passed away in 2011, and her dear friends from Austin High School, also known as The Buddy Group. These relationships sustained Marylin and were a lifelong source of happiness.



Marylin's personality was defined by her wonderful sense of humor and unconditional love for her family and those around her. Those special qualities have affected and shaped all those lucky enough to have been part of her life. She will not be forgotten.



The family shared many good times with friends and loved ones, which include those who have worshipped with them at Prairie Creek Baptist Church in Plano. The Carters were founding members of the church, and Mack was humbled and honored to serve as the first deacon of that church for 38 years.



Marylin was preceded in death by her loving husband Mack and her parents. She is survived by daughters Kelly Carter St. Clair and husband Doug, Kara Ann Carter and Amy Beth Carter; son Kyle Patrick Carter and wife Tina Benson Carter; grandchildren Marylin Ann, Mason Paul, Meredith Dawn St. Clair, Mack Henry and Tommy Gee Carter; brother Mike Maroney and sister-in-law Ann; nephews, nieces and many beloved friends.



A service will be held at 2 p.m. June 26, 2019, at Prairie Creek Baptist Church, 3201 W. 15th St. in Plano, Texas. Her entire life, Marylin dreamed of having a house full of kids, and a yard full of dogs. God blessed her with both. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the ASPCA. Published in Star Local Media on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary