JOHNSON
Matthew Spencer Johnson, 38, of Allen, TX, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020.
Interment and a memorial service will be held Thursday, July 30. The graveside service will be held at 10 AM at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75243, in the section called Garden of Mount Vernon. Following the graveside service, a memorial service will be held at 2 PM, at the Allen East Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1404 E Main St, Allen, TX 75002. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chamberland Funeral Home, 333 West Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040, and flowers can be sent there. The link for streaming the 2 PM service: www.chamberlandfunerals.com/obituary/Matthew-Johnson
Matthew was born in Dallas on July 27, 1981, the son of Shelton and Sandra Johnson. Matt attended special needs classes at Allen schools until his 21st year. He had several health problems, but was a joyful, happy son. His charming smile cheered others and made him beloved by all who knew him. He especially loved music, riding in the car, and pizza. Treasured memories include Matt spinning in circles while listening to music and non-verbally communicating he was ready for a visitor to leave by escorting him to the front door and placing his hand on the doorknob. For the last few years, he has immensely enjoyed living with friends at the McKinney Direct Care Group Home. Because of COVID and the fragile health of Matt and his friends, Matt's parents had restricted access to him for several months. His unexpected passing is softened by their conviction that he is now feeling safe and loved in a heavenly home.
Matthew was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Johnson and Mr. & Mrs. William G. Spencer, and an uncle, Arden Loughmiller.
Matt is survived by his parents (Allen), his brother, Thomas Johnson (Houston) and Matt's nieces, Abby and Cait, and his aunt Nancy Pool (San Antonio) and her 4 children: Michael Pool, Michele Frazer, Amy Wing, and Melanie Hutzer.