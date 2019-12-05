|
MUYLLE
May Denice Muylle, a 26-year resident of Coppell, TX and former resident of Peru, IL peacefully passed away on November 21, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Grapevine, TX.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11am on December 7 in the Chapel of Christus St. Joseph's Village in Coppell. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Webster Park, IL.
Mary Denice Prendergast was born on November 20, 1925 in LaSalle, Illinois to Jeremiah Frances and Mary Francis (Mayme) Kelber Prendergast. She married Gerard Augustus Muylle on June 11, 1949. They settled in Peru, IL, where Mary devoted her time to raising their two children and managing the household. She began her career as a legal secretary after their children left home.
In 1987, Mary moved from Peru to Atlanta, GA to be closer to her daughter and family. Then in 1992, Mary relocated to Coppell, TX with her daughter and family where she remained active and independent. She spent her last 15 years as an independent resident of Christus St. Joseph's Village, Coppell. She loved life, her friends at St Joseph's Village, organizing games, playing cards, the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs. Most of all she loved her family and relished the role of “GG” (great grandmother) to James and Jonathan.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard in 1979 and their son, Jade in 1973.
She is survived by her sister, Penny and husband Chuck Zeman of Peru, IL and her daughter, Maureen and husband Jon Schreibfeder of Coppell, TX. Grandsons include Matthew and wife Megan of Beaumont, TX; Phillip and wife Melissa of Franklin, TN. Great grandchildren include Jonathan, James, and another due in May, 2020, and also several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019