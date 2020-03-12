|
WOLFE
Maydell Wolfe, nee Mills, was born in Paris, Texas, on May 3, 1934 to John Augustus Mills, a cotton farmer, and Odie Lou Mills, nee Spann. She passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, soon after she was visited, hugged and kissed by all of her family. Maydell was the youngest of four children. Her beloved siblings, Lloyd and William Mills, and Jane Smith, all preceded her in death.
Maydell met Dean Wolfe at Texas Instruments in Dallas, love at first sight, and they were married in 1965 and settled down in Richardson, Texas. She is survived by Dean and her three children: Debora Dahl of Garland, Texas, Phillis Conner of Liberty, Missouri and Charles Wolfe of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by her four grandchildren (Christopher, Lindsay, Casey and Ryan) and three great-grandchildren (Addison, Mason and Laurelyn). She was affectionately known as “Dear”, “Mother”, “Mom”, “Nanny” and “Nanna” (and proudly called herself “Momma” to generations of dogs she treated as her children).
Maydell was a trusted and reliable cashier, bookkeeper and manager for a variety of companies until her retirement in 1995. Among these were Texas Instruments, ARA Food Service and SAS Shoes. She also owned a consignment store in Plano, Texas for a number of years. Maydell enjoyed activities including a love of movies and going to the movie theatre, fine dining, cooking, game shows, her beloved ‘soaps', crossword puzzles, playing the casino ‘slots' and regular vacationing in Branson, Missouri and San Antonio, Texas. She also enjoyed travel across the USA to visit family, including trips to Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington state.
Maydell's strong work ethic and dogged determination allowed her, with the strength and steady support of her husband Dean, to be the bedrock of the extended family for more than five decades. She was a woman of bold spirit and stubborn persistence, and also protective, generous and loving to those closest to her. All of these attributes can be seen in various forms in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — she lives on, the best of her shining through in all of her family. As she would always say to them in her sweet voice when parting or leaving a message, they say back to her one last time — “Love you”.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020