SHIRLEY
On March 22, 2020 Megan Elizabeth Shirley passed away at the age of 24. Megan was born to Jeff and Kathy Shirley in 1995 outside of Chicago, Illinois. She spent her early childhood in Illinois and Virginia before the Shirley family moved to Flower Mound, Texas. Megan graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2013 and went on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Her compassionate spirit is evident in her work as a behavioral therapist for children with autism, and her many years as a veterinary technician. Helping children and animals was her life's calling.
Megan was empathetic and caring. She loved her pets, music, and her family and friends. She always had a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and kind words for everyone around her. She had an impeccable sense of style. She spent a few of her last years in California where she found joy in spending time at the beach and in nature. She is a beautiful soul.
Megan is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Kathy Shirley; and her grandparents Jack McCabe and James and Jane Eichorst. Megan is survived by her grandmother Harriet, her father Jeff, her siblings Rachel, Matt, and Kate and brother-in-law Paul Busby, uncles and aunts Michael and Cindy McCabe and Mike Shirley (Jacquie) and cousins Mark and John McCabe and Nick and Suzy Shirley. She also leaves behind many other loved family members and friends.
A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, to be determined, and an announcement will be made at that time. In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions in honor of Megan Shirley to ASPCA. To do so, go to https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial and include the “recipient email” as [email protected]
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020