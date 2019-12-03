|
INGLE
Michael Allen Ingle, 59, of Allen, Texas, died at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Michael was born July 9, 1960 in Galesburg, the son of Charles Glenn and Gracie Ardean (Mosher) Ingle. He married Angela O'Connor on May 8, 1981 in Galesburg. She survives as does his father, Charles of Hartsburg; one son, Connor Ingle of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Megan Ingle of Galesburg and Katie Ingle of Dahinda; two brothers, Johnnie (Judy) Ingle and Charles (Janet) Ingle both of Williamsfield; and one sister, Trisha (Vince) Garcia of Hartsburg. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2005.
Michael grew up in Williamsfield. He worked as a managing partner in restaurant operations in six different states, last working in Texas, prior to retiring. Since his semi-retirement Michael has worked as a restaurant consultant. Michael enjoyed spending time at his summer home at Oak Run boating and golfing. He also enjoyed hunting and supporting his kids in various sporting activities, music concerts and scouting.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. No visitation is planned. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Memorials may be made to or Victoria-Copley Fire Protection District. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019