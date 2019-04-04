Home

Dr. Michael Frederick Ehman Dr. Michael “Micky” F. Ehman, 73 years old, died peacefully at home in Erie, PA on March 27th 2019.

Born in Springfield, OH and raised in Yellow Springs, OH, Micky was the adored only child of Doris & Burnell Ehman. He attended Howe Military Academy and went on to Miami University, OH, where he met his one true love, Carol. They married after graduation, went on to Penn State University, PA for his Ph.D., and later earned his M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University, TX.

Mike worked his way up from bus boy to CEO during his career and was known for empowering others to be their best. His positions not only required him to move (to Ohio, California, Illinois, back to California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Maine) but also to travel extensively internationally. In his spare time, he could be found with family, friends, his critters, collecting railroad memorabilia, and tending to his home and garden.

Mike is treasured by those that survive him; his daughter, Heather Ehman in Saco, ME; his son and daughter in law, Matthew Ehman and Kerriann, in Erie; his grandchildren, Juliana & Darrin Ehman; and cousin & her husband, Louise Ehman Agardy and Dr. Franklin Agardy in Palm Springs, CA.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of plants and flowers, please consider donating to his passions: Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME 04094, or VFW Auxiliary Post #470, 1808 W 26th St, Erie PA 16508.

Family would like to thank Aseracare Hospice, Interim Home Health, Westlake Woods, & his caregivers for the outstanding care they provided.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2019
