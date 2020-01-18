|
|
HERNANDEZ
Michael “Hondo” Hernandez of Coppell passed away on January 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lupe, and brother, Bo. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Denise, and children Amanda (Joshua), Judson (Jodi), Dillon (Melissa) and Quinn (Hannah). He was PopPop to his grandchildren Sloan, Rowan, Windham and Isla; brother to Robert, Esther, Tony, Laura, Margaret, Doug and Steve; Uncle Mike to his extended family and Big Mike to many others.
He was born November 11, 1953, in Alpine eventually moving to El Paso, attending Burges High School where he was a proud member of the football team and Mustang Club. He attended New Mexico State University on a full athletic scholarship where he met the love of his life, Denise.
He started his successful career at Mountain Bell and Southwestern Bell, then leadership roles at AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Avaya brought him to Coppell. He received countless awards and promotions and retired after 25 years. He was a member of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Sunturian Club, and Dallas Country Appraisal Review Board.
He was famous for his 4th of July parties, Sun Bowl tailgates, dressing up as Santa and hand painting ornaments for his loved ones. He always had a smile on his face, a joke on his lips, and never met a stranger.
A memorial Mass will be held on January 27th at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, TX. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Michael's memory to the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center (www.marycrowley.org/donate).
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020