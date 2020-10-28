1/1
MICHAELE M. WARRINGTON
12/20/47 - 10/24/20
Michaele “Mickie” Maureen Warrington passed away October 24, 2020 at the age of 72 in Plano, Texas. She was born on December 20, 1947 to John Joseph Gill and Mildred Louise Juleson in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mickie graduated from Jones Business College in Jacksonville, FL and spent most of her career as a Project Manager of financial services; most recently she was employed with F.I.S. Global. She was an active member of the McKinney Quilters Guild and scrapbooking groups throughout her life. She enjoyed mentoring with the Youth Mentor Network for many years in Plano, TX.

She is survived by her son, Wesley Scott Warrington of Plano, Texas; siblings, Jacquelyn Gill of Dallas, Texas, John Gill of Dallas, TX and Janine Gill Harwood of South Carolina.

Mickie was preceded in death by her parents.

In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the Memorial Service.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Mickie's obituary page by clicking on the following link: Celebrationoflife.tv. After the service, the recorded live stream will be available for viewing at the same link location.

However, when the maximum number of guests are reached, those who would like to honor Mickie and show their support to her family may remain at the funeral home in your vehicle, where you can watch the live streamed service on your personal device (laptop, tablet or smartphone) or listen through a designated FM radio channel.

To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
