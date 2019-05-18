|
ROVETO
Mike Roveto was born on February 23, 1958 and entered into Glory on May 15, 2019 with his wife of 42 years, Dana Rosser Roveto, at his side.
Mike is survived by his daughter Amber, sister's Bev Rosser & husband Bill, Michelle McBride & husband Dennis, brother Carmine and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Tony & Judy and brother Mark.
There will be a celebration of Mike's life at 12:00 pm on May 24, 2019 at Heritage of Faith Christian Center 10350 Old Cleburne Crowley Jct, Crowley TX 76036. Lunch will be provided by the church afterwards.
Published in Star Local Media from May 18 to May 24, 2019