CASE
Mildred Aleta (Jordan) Case of Quinlan, Texas passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on June 17, 1925 to Carl and Alice (Akin) Jordan in Collin County, Texas. Mildred married Bennie Ray Case on December 21, 1975 in Idabel, Oklahoma. She was a member of Meadowbrook Missionary Baptist Church in Wills Point, Texas.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Susan Sisk and husband, Jack of Melissa, Texas; sons, Joshua Friedman and Brad Patton of Greenville, Texas, Bennie Ray Case, Jr. and wife, Darlene of Decatur, James Carr and wife, Cindy, Kelly Lane and wife, Shannon and Gary Lane all of Quinlan, Texas; daughter, Belinda Gonzalez of Hammond, Indiana; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her best friend of 60 years, Faye Patrick; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Ray Case, Sr.; her parents, Carl and Alice Jordan; and her sisters, Janell Judd, Opal Combest, Louise Lewis and Bobbie Batchelor.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2019